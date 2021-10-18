He put a ring on it! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged — and her ring is stunning.

The Blink-182 star’s daughter Alabama Barker, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, was the first to share a photo of her (huge) sparkler. “So happy for you guys,” she captioned the shot. “I love [you] both!”

Kim Kardashian also posted an Instagram Story with a close-up pic of the ring. In the video, the couple kissed while Bruno Mars‘ “Marry You” played in the background.

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/Instagram; Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, confirmed the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday, October 17. “Forever,” the Poosh.com founder captioned several photos of the proposal.

An insider previously revealed to Life & Style that an engagement was “imminent” from the drummer. “Marriage is almost certain,” the source gushed earlier this year.

The duo went Instagram official in February, but despite their whirlwind romance, Kourt’s famous family adores Travis. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love,” the insider raved. “Kris [Jenner] is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”

Kim, 40, recently opened up about how much she adores the couple. “I love their relationship. Like, they’ve grown so much together,” she told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her talk show in September 2021. “Just to think that they’ve been neighbors and friends for almost 15 years — neighbors for, like, a decade.”

One person who isn’t a fan of the handsy pair? Scott Disick. In August, the Flip it Like Disick star, 38 — who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with Kourtney — allegedly sent an Instagram DM to Younes Bendjima after seeing photos of her and Travis packing on the PDA during a trip to Italy. Younes, 28, later shared screenshots of the DMs to his Instagram Stories and called out Scott, making the situation public.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” a separate insider divulged. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”