While Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, have yet to make their relationship Instagram official, the A-list couple loves to flirt on the social media platform. The Blink-182 drummer and the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have been friends and neighbors for years, but it’s safe to say things are heating up!

“Travis and Kourtney have moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating,” a source previously told Life & Style. “The chemistry between them was there so it seemed like a natural transition. They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

According to the insider, Travis, who shares kids Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, “always” found Kourtney “super sexy” and is “over the moon” to finally be in a relationship with her. As for the Poosh.com founder, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, she finds things with the musician to be “easy” with “no game playing.”

Beyond Travis and Kourtney’s connection, the songwriter has full approval from the Kardashian-Jenners. “They’ve welcomed him into the family,” the source added. “They’re really pleased for Kourtney and are glad to see her happy again. He’s a much better fit for her and more age-appropriate and mature than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well, and he’s amazing with the kids.“

Although the Talentless founder has moved on with girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin, Scott “can’t help feeling slightly jealous” over Travis and Kourtney’s blossoming romance, noted the insider. “He’s very protective over her, but ultimately, wants to see her happy.”

Travis and Shanna, who called it quits in 2008, also have a successful coparenting relationship. “The one thing that we do agree on, even though we didn’t work out romantically, is putting our kids first — and that’s one thing that we’ve always agreed on,” she explained during a February 2 episode of the “Let’s Get Raw with Rori” podcast.

“We do what’s best for our kids. You know, we have shared custody, but we don’t even really go by an agreement anymore,” Shanna continued. “You know, we just kind of work together.”

