Considering Machine Gun Kelly is one of the most talented (and attractive!) musical artists in the industry today, it’s not surprising the rapper has a long list of ex-girlfriends. MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has been romantically linked to A-listers like Halsey, Amber Rose, Chantel Jeffries and more.

As of May 2020, however, the once-eligible bachelor has settled down with actress Megan Fox. According to In Touch, the “Waste Love” artist and Transformers alum “grew close” on the set of their upcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. “Their friendship turned into something more,” a source previously told the publication.

Prior to Megan and MGK’s romance, the Jennifer’s Body star was married to actor Brian Austin Green for 10 years. “Megan’s enjoying the excitement of hooking up with a cool rapper with an edge!” the insider added.

On May 18, Brian, who shares sons Noah, Bodhi and Journey with Megan, reacted to his ex’s new flame. “I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum explained during an episode of his podcast. “They’re friends at this point. From what she’s expressed, he’s just a really nice, genuine guy.”

Since then, a lot has changed. For starters, Megan played the love interest in MGK’s music video for his single “Bloody Valentine.” Additionally, the pair has been spotted several times packing on the PDA all over Los Angeles.

On June 16, the Big Time Adolescence actor gushed over Megan on Instagram. “In love,” MGK captioned a clip featuring a sushi picnic at sunset complete with roses.

While Megan and Brian have yet to finalize their divorce, their split is seemingly final and had little to do with MGK. They “were having issues for a while,” a separate source told In Touch on May 30, adding that the former Desperate Housewives actor “saw it coming.”

Just weeks before MGK's fling with Megan began, he was spending a lot of quality time with Instagram model Sommer Ray.