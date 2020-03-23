While Halsey famously declared that she’s ~bad at love,~ in reality, the pop star doesn’t settle, and she’s unapologetic about it. Some of those past romances have been more publicized than others, such as her former relationships with G-Eazy and Yungblud. Regardless of who she dates, though, Halsey always remains true to herself.

Looking back at her relationship history also proves she has no type. The “Without Me” artist dated a few guys from the entertainment industry, but they couldn’t be more different from each other. While they’re all creative, these dudes are unique in their own way.

Keep scrolling to see who Halsey has dated or been romantically linked to in the past.