Did Halsey and Evan Peters break up? According to Halsey’s Instagram, it kind of seems like it! The 25-year-old pop star deleted most of her photos with him. In addition, she shared a photo of her dinner on Sunday, March 22, which her ex Yungblud ended up reposting shortly after.

“My first crack at making a Sunday dinner. Supplies were limited,” Halsey captioned the snap of a traditional British meal. Yungblud then shared the same photo and added “can confirm.”

Instagram

So does this mean she and Yungblud are an item again? Maybe, or they could just be spending time together as friends. After all, there seemed to be no bad blood after they broke up in September, which was around the time the brunette beauty was first seen hanging in public with Evan.

A month later, she opened up about the split. “Sometimes people just break up,” Halsey wrote in a now-deleted tweet from October 2019. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f–ked up. Sometimes it just happens because life is constantly changing and adults stay friends and move on.”

It wasn’t too long after that she started gushing about the American Horror Story actor on social media, including in a birthday shout-out. “Happy birthday, darling,” she captioned a sweet, since-deleted snap with him in January. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it.” Then on Valentine’s Day, she shared another cute photo with him. At the time, it looked like the pair was going strong.

Things are “getting very serious,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in January. “Some of her friends are even whispering that they’ll be moving in together. Halsey jokes that she’s kissed a lot of frogs, but nobody gets her like Evan. She hates the Prince Charming analogy, but she can see herself settling down with Evan.”

They seemed head over heels for each other and were able to relate on many levels. “Evan is not your typical L.A. actor, he’s from Missouri originally,” a second insider exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “She’s from New Jersey, and they have a lot in common. They were both born to perform. Evan supports Halsey in everything she pursues. They love just hanging around Hollywood, going to movies or just staying in and watching bad TV.”

Regardless of what happened, we wish them both the best!