Bad at love … no more! Halsey and her boyfriend, Evan Peters, are “getting very serious,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Some of her friends are even whispering that they’ll be moving in together.” The “929” singer, 25, and American Horror Story actor, 33, began dating in September 2019, just weeks after Halsey split from her U.K. rocker boyfriend Yungblud.

In October 2019, Halsey took to Twitter to address the split. “Sometimes people just break up,” the New Jersey native began in a since-deleted post. “It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f–ked up. Sometimes it just happens because life is constantly changing and adults stay friends and move on.”

Since then, Halsey’s relationship with Evan has only grown stronger. “Halsey jokes that she’s kissed a lot of frogs, but nobody gets her like Evan,” the insider gushes. “She hates the Prince Charming analogy, but she can see herself settling down with Evan.”

Following the release of her third, critically-acclaimed album, Manic, Halsey sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss her writing process. During the interview, Halsey reflected on her current dating life and how Evan differs from her past loves.

“Well, two things: One, I stopped dating musicians … which is for my own benefit. I want everyone to be the best versions of themselves so much that I sometimes don’t focus on making me the best version of myself,” she confessed.

“When I’m dating another musician, I’m doing everything in my power to help them succeed and watch them shine,” Halsey continued. “I want them to take up all the space and be the best they can be because they deserve it and they should be! I obviously fell in love with them for a reason and I think they’re amazing and I want everyone to think they’re amazing. At some point, I’m like, ‘Where do I fit in this box?’ At a certain point, I was like, ‘I need to get a bigger box.’”

Halsey also attributes her success with Evan to keeping things on the down-low. “I have been far more discreet about my romantic pursuits than I ever have in the past,” she said, adding that she has a “desire to protect” what they have.

Even so, on January 21, Halsey posted a birthday shout-out for Evan on Instagram. “Happy Birthday, darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it.” Although she disabled all commenting, we’re happy to see the couple look so in love.

