New couple alert? Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper enjoyed and intimate dinner date in New York City on October 5 and left together in the same vehicle. Fans are wondering if a new romance is brewing as both the supermodel and the actor seem to be currently single.

Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Dating?

The duo were photographed leaving the New York eatery Via Carota and appeared deep in conversation at one point. Both Gigi and Bradley are longtime residents of the Big Apple, and Bradley has been a regular at fashion week shows and is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Gigi showed off her long legs in a tan miniskirt with a white crop top covered by a black leather jacket. She kept her look classic with her long blonde hair pulled back in a tight bun and wore preppy brown loafers with white ankle socks.

Bradley played it far more casual for their date, wearing a graphic T-shirt with a plaid flannel jacket and dark jeans. A baseball cap couldn’t hide his famous face, although it appeared the A Star Is Born actor is now sporting a buzz cut.

Is Gigi Hadid Still Dating Leonardo DiCaprio?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi were first spotted together in September 2022, shortly after his split from longtime girlfriend Camila Morrone. “Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” an insider told In Touch at the time, noting it was after his breakup.

“They have known each other for several years. They’re super attracted to each other,” the source continued. “She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.” The insider noted that things were “casual” between them, and Gigi and Leo weren’t “a constant thing.” However, they often crossed paths because “they have lots of mutual friends.”

The pair seemed to have an on-again, off-again connection and would get together when their schedules allowed. Gigi and Leo were seen together at a pre-Oscars party in March 2023 and met up again in London in June for dinner.

Leo proved he’s single and on the prowl after spending the summer on yachts around the Mediterranean with a series of different models.

Are Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Still Together?

Bradley and Irina Shayk dated for four years from 2015 through 2019. They welcomed a daughter, Lea de Seine, in 2017, and have continued to be loving coparents.

The director and the supermodel sparked reconciliation rumors in August 2022 when they took a tropical getaway together and the catwalk queen shared smiling photos of them together on her Instagram page. In November 2022, Bradley and Irina put on a PDA show in New York City while walking their dogs. The Maestro star had his arm around Irina’s back, while she flirtatiously put her hand on his butt. It came several weeks after Bradley and Irina attended an event for the fashion brand Self-Portrait as a couple.

Irina has since seemed to move on with retired NFL icon Tom Brady. They first connected at a mutual friend’s wedding in May and by August spent 48 hours together in a London hotel. However, when Irina shared a series of topless photos while on a beach getaway on August 27, she included a photo of Bradley in her Instagram Stories, showing he was with her during the trip.