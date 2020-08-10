Over the years, Gigi Hadid has been in a handful of public relationships — including with Cody Simpson, Joe Jonas and The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron. However, one way or another, the longtime supermodel always makes her way back to off-again, on-again boyfriend Zayn Malik.

In fact, in April 2020, Life & Style confirmed Gigi and the former One Direction singer are expecting their first child, a baby girl, together. At first, Gigi’s loved ones were “shocked” by the news, a source told Life & Style at the time. After all, she and Zayn have a rocky past.

“[They] didn’t know what to think when Gigi first told them [about the pregnancy] … but now, they’re excited,” the insider explained. “Seeing Gigi so happy makes them happy. They’ve welcomed Zayn into the family.”

Unsurprisingly, it was Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, who had the hardest time getting on board. “Yolanda was there for Gigi when they last split, and spent hours consoling her daughter,” a separate insider told Life & Style following the pair’s reconciliation in January 2020. “[She] doesn’t think Zayn is The One.”

Prior to Gigi and Zayn giving their relationship another shot, the Los Angeles native briefly dated Bachelor Nation hunk Tyler following his appearance on Hannah Brown‘s season of the hit reality TV series.

While Gigi and the Florida native were no doubt a picture-perfect item, their romance was short-lived. In October 2019, the couple split after just two months together. Ultimately, it seems like Tyler and Gigi ended things amicably. So much so, the male model had nothing but kind words to say after learning about his ex’s pregnancy.

“I am excited for her,” Tyler told “Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam” from ESPN West Palm on April 30. “She is going to be the most incredible mother. She’s a caring, sweet person and she’s going to be amazing.”

To see a complete list of Gigi Hadid’s ex-boyfriends and learn more about her dating history, scroll through the gallery below!