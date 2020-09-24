An Epic Timeline Of Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s Romance, Because They Will Always Be #CoupleGoals

Congrats! Gigi Hadid is pregnant and expecting baby No. 1 with boyfriend Zayn Malik. The couple has been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015, but they’ve been going strong ever since they got back together in January 2020.

The couple had previously split up in January 2019, and during the break from their relationship, the model dated former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron. But by October 2019, their two-month fling had fizzled out and they broke up.

Gigi and Zayn first sparked rumors that they had rekindled their romance in December 2019 when Gigi shared a photo of herself cooking one of Zayn’s mother Trisha Malik‘s recipes. “Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!” the supermodel wrote on December 29. “@mamamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta salad. Hopefully, she’ll share the recipe with the world one day.”

On January 11, 2020, they were spotted heading to the former One Direction singer’s birthday dinner at the Mediterranean–Italian restaurant il Buco in New York City. Shortly after their outing, a source confirmed they were back together.

“Yes they’re giving their relationship another shot but are keeping it on the down-low and taking it slow,” the insider exclusively told Life & Style. “Gigi’s family is warning her to think twice — they don’t want to see her get hurt again.”

Now that they are back on and expecting their first child together, we’re taking a look back at where it all started.

In November 2015, Gigi ended things with singer Joe Jonas. Zayn and Gigi were spotted leaving an American Music Awards after-party in LA hosted by Justin Bieber and the rumors were effectively sparked. A source from Us Weekly said at the time that they weren’t doing the “boyfriend and girlfriend” thing quite yet. “But seeing each other? Definitely. He’s chuffed.” We would’ve been too if we were Zayn. Being a rebound for a JoBro is a high honor.

Later that month, the couple finally set the record straight on their relationship and made their debut holding hands while leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood. The era of Zigi officially began here. Scroll through for the definitive timeline of Zayn and Gigi’s relationship.