The cutest family around! Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, announced the birth of their first daughter together on September 23 — and fans have been getting glimpses of her ever since.

The former One Direction crooner revealed the baby was “healthy and beautiful” in a heartfelt Instagram post. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” Zayn captioned a photo of the newborn gripping his finger. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Although the couple — who have been in an off-and-on relationship since 2015 — have yet to announce their daughter’s name, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in October that it’s “very special” and Gigi and Zayn “aren’t in a rush” to announce it. “They’re holding onto as much privacy as they can,” the source added.

Life & Style confirmed the Victoria’s Secret model and the singer were expecting their first baby in April. Days later, Gigi revealed she was pregnant during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Since their daughter’s September birth, the first-time parents are “taking it all in,” a separate insider previously told Life & Style. “Their life is usually nonstop and now that they have nowhere to go, it’s been nice to just lounge by the fire pit or watch movies when the baby is sleeping.”

Despite keeping their baby girl’s face and name under wraps for now, social media has been abuzz with snaps of the newborn, starting with Zayn introducing her to the world. The source told Life & Style in October that the “Pillowtalk” musician’s post was “unexpected,” but he’s “overwhelmed with emotion.”

