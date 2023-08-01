Cancel OK
gigi Hadid's Daughter Khai: Their Rare Summer Photos

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram (2)

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photos of Daughter Khai While Celebrating the ‘Best of Summer’

Aug 1, 2023 1:57 pm·
By
Supermodel Gigi Hadid and 2-year-old daughter Khai are having a blast and soaking up the sweet summer days. The California native shared rare photos of her little one, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik, and the mother-daughter duo are seemingly checking off all the boxes on their summer bucket list from picking fresh fruit and feeding ducks in the pond.

“Best of summer!” Gigi captioned her Monday, July 31 Instagram post.

Fans were shocked to see how big Khai has grown since Gigi and Zayn welcomed her in September 2020 and flooded the comment section with sweet messages.

Keep scrolling to see Khai’s rare photos from summer 2023!

