The Golden Bachelor alum Susan Noles revealed that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist broke one of her impressive streaks as a wedding officiant.

“They ruined my marriage thing. I mean, I had no divorces,” Susan, 67, jokingly told Us Weekly on Thursday, April 25, about Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70. “My record was perfect.”

She also added that Gerry and Theresa are “doing good” in light of their split.

Fans first got to know Susan when she competed on Gerry’s season of The Golden Bachelor. She later reunited with the couple to serve as their officiant during their televised wedding on January 4.

Just three months after their nuptials, Gerry and Theresa shocked fans when they announced their plans to divorce on April 12. Despite insisting that they were still in love during a joint interview on Good Morning America, the reality stars said they chose to call it quits because neither of them wanted to move.

“We looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” Theresa explained about their hopes to find a house together. Gerry also noted that both he and Theresa are “dedicated” to their families, so neither of them wanted to move states. “So we look at these conversations and we both think it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” he said.

Shortly before Gerry popped the question during the November 2023 finale, one of his exes made shocking claims that they had a secret relationship soon after his late wife, Toni, died in 2017. The woman – who used the pseudonym Carolyn – alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that she dated Gerry for several years, which made fans view him differently after he implied he hadn’t dated anyone since Toni’s death on the show.

Despite the scandal, Gerry and Theresa insisted that the rumors had nothing to do with their breakup. However, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Theresa “saw” the red flags” in their relationship. Once she learned about Gerry’s past, the source said “it was too late” and she was fully committed to the father of two. “It was a huge waste of time and it broke her heart, but she’ll get over it,” the insider shared. “Theresa is definitely better off without him.”

Disney/Eric McCandless

Now that he’s single, another source exclusively told Life & Style that Gerry wants to make the most of his newfound fame. “His real goal was to set himself up as a Hollywood player and be rich and famous,” the source claimed about his motives to star on the ABC show. “He never had any interest in finding a bride or in the feelings of the women he courted on the show.”

The insider added that Theresa was “warned not to marry Gerry because of his history of lies and fraud.” The source continued, “She really loved him, but she’s been played for a fool. She must have seen the writing on the wall when Gerry refused to move in with her.”