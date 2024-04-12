Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist shocked fans when they announced that they would be “dissolving [their] marriage” on April 12, 2024. Why did The Golden Bachelor couple split?

Why Did Golden Bachelor’s Gerry and Theresa Split?

During an interview on Good Morning America, Gerry and Theresa explained that they were divorcing because they could not agree on a place to live. With Gerry living in Indiana and Theresa residing in New Jersey, neither of the reality stars wanted to move away from their families.

“The thing that strikes me the most and in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” Gerry explained. “So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

Before coming to their decision, the estranged couple was planning to live in either South Carolina or New Jersey. “We looked at homes in South Carolina,” Theresa added. “We considered New Jersey. And we just looked at home after home but we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

The pair also made it abundantly clear that a November 2023 exposé about Gerry’s dating and work history had nothing to do with why they decided to split. “Gerry had already discussed that with me,” Theresa confirmed. “He had explained it to me before that report was ever released. We were good with that. That didn’t play into it.”

What Happened Between Golden Bachelor’s Gerry and Theresa Before Divorce?

Gerry and Theresa met on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor in 2023 and got engaged during the finale, which aired that November. They tied the knot in a televised wedding on January 4, 2024. Both stars were widowed after previously being married to their high school sweethearts for more than 40 years and did not want to waste any time tying the knot after finding love again.

The pair was in the middle of planning for a May 2024 honeymoon when they announced their split. They had a trip booked to Italy, with stops planned in Tuscany, Sorrento and the Amalfi coast.

On April 1, 2024, TMZ revealed that Gerry and Theresa were living apart following their wedding. However, it was reported that the long distance relationship was “working” for the duo. They put on a united front while attending the season 28 finale of The Bachelor on March 25, 2024, and posed for red carpet photos together at a celebration for the launch of Hulu on Disney+ on April 5, 2024.

Golden Bachelor’s Gerry and Theresa Are ‘Best Friends’ After Split

While announcing their split on Good Morning America, Gerry and Theresa were noticeably still holding hands. “I still love this person,” Gerry confirmed. “There’s no doubt in my mind. I’m still in love with her. I root for her every day.” Theresa added, “Yeah, I still love him.”

They also said that they were not giving up on finding love. “We say don’t give up,” Theresa told viewers. “We say stay in it, stay hopeful. Because we are.”

Juju Chang interviewed the ABC stars. After the footage aired, she said, “They’ll stay in each other’s lives. They’re best friends.” She also confirmed that Gerry and Theresa signed a prenup before tying the knot.

Unfortunately, Theresa knows she’s going to have to give her gorgeous Neil Lane ring back now that the relationship didn’t work out. “I think that’s the rule,” she admitted. “I think I have to give this ring back, sad to say.” However, Gerry chimed in, “But we don’t have to give back the memories.”