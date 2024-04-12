Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tied the knot in a televised wedding on January 4, 2024, after meeting on season 1 of The Golden Bachelor. However, just three months later, they announced they were getting a divorce. Fans are wondering if the lovebirds signed a prenup ahead of their nuptials.

Did Golden Bachelor’s Gerry and Theresa Sign a Prenup?

Yes, Gerry and Theresa did sign a prenup and they “highly recommend” that others do the same. Juju Chang, who interviewed the estranged couple on Good Morning America when they announced their divorce on April 12, 2024, confirmed this news after the footage aired.

Leading up to the wedding, fans were curious about whether Gerry and Theresa would want to protect their assets since they’ve both had financial success in the past. Before the wedding, Theresa had an estimated net worth of between $500,000 and $1 million, while Gerry was estimated to be worth $1.5 million.

How Did Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner Make Money?

On The Golden Bachelor, Gerry listed his occupation as a retired restaurateur. His LinkedIn profile revealed that he owned a hamburger franchise called Mr. Quick in Iowa, which he reportedly sold in 1985.

Fans were originally told that Gerry retired when he was 55 years old, which would have been in 2006. However, in November 2023, The Hollywood Reporter published an exposé about the reality star and revealed that he worked odd jobs after his retirement. One of the jobs was installing hot tubs at Gannon Pools in Iowa, as confirmed by the company’s owner. Employees at Vera French Mental Health Center also said that Gerry worked maintenance at the facility.

“The comments about what I did later in life … I did those after I retired,” Gerry explained in December 2023. “I retired at 55, and I was very happy giving back to the community and doing things that were worth something to other people.”

How Did Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Make Money?

Theresa’s occupation on The Golden Bachelor was listed as a financial services professional. Specifically, she worked as a senior compliance and operations liaison at Tomorrow’s Financial Services, Inc.

Before beginning her career, Theresa was a homemaker. She married her first husband, William “Bill” Nist, who died in 2014, when she was 18. They had two children together.

Theresa said she became interested in finance after purchasing her first stock and becoming a day trader. The proud business woman revealed that her self-taught “passion for the stock market” began when she was 46.

“I went to the library and read every book I could find on stocks and the markets,” she shared. “I also started watching CNBC and listening to Bloomberg. In fact, I interned for a short while at CNBC. I bought three stocks in solid companies that I planned on holding forever. I probably would have been better off if I had held them, collecting their dividends all these years, but trading every day was more appealing to me.”