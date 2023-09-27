The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner had an impressive career before he became a TV personality. As he makes his reality TV debut during the Bachelor franchise’s latest show, fans are likely wondering what his job was and how he made a living.

What Was Gerry Turner’s Job?

Gerry previously worked in the food industry as a restauranteur before he retired. However, it’s not clear when he stopped working or which restaurants he worked at.

How Is Gerry Turner Spending His Retirement?

The TV personality seems to love his life in retirement and is currently living “in his dream house” on a lake in Indiana.

Gerry likes to spend his free time doing physical activities, including pickleball, four-wheeling, hosting barbeques for his family and friends and “cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams.”

Was Gerry Turner Married Before Starring on ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

Before making his reality TV debut in September 2023, Gerry married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. They were married for 43 years until she died of an illness in 2017.

Gerry emotionally discussed Toni’s death and shared how he found a way to move forward in a teaser clip in August.

“We had a real typical but full life. Full of love, full of love, full of activity,” Gerry said. “We went to the emergency room, and she had a bacterial infection that infected her kidneys and infested her liver. And so, I took my wife to the emergency room on July 7, and she passed away on July 15. Now every time I look at [the lake outside my house] I go, ‘This is her dream. This is what she deserves. Why am I standing here alone?’”

Does Gerry Turner Have Children?

Gerry also likely spends some of his free time with daughters Jenny and Angie.

Fans will get to know his family during ​The Golden Bachelor, while Angie even shared a glimpse into her relationship with her father in a teaser clip.

“My dad is just such a fun guy, so personable and lovable,” she shared with viewers. “He’s so kind, and he has so much to give. He just deserves to find that in somebody else.”

Jenny seems to want to keep her personal life out of the spotlight and set her Instagram profile to private, so not much is known about her. However, Angie works as the Vice President of Sales at a company called Assessments 24×7, according to her LinkedIn.

Additionally, Gerry is also the grandfather to Jenny’s daughters Charlee and Payton.