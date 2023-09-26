Gerry Turner has lived a full life and created a family with his late wife, Toni, before making his debut as the leading man on The Golden Bachelor. Fans are likely wondering about Gerry’s family, including how many children he has and who his late wife was.

Who Is Gerry Turner’s Late Wife?

The ABC star married Toni, who was his high school sweetheart, in 1974.

Toni died in July 2017 after she became ill, according to her obituary. She and Gerry were living in Hudson, Indiana, at the time of her death, though they also lived in Iowa at one point during their 43-year marriage.

Gerry revealed he thinks Toni would approve of his stint as the Golden Bachelor while appearing on the September 17 episode of “The Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, which is cohosted by Bachelor in Paradise season 7 couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

“I have a picture of her in my walk-in closet, so every night I’m in there and I see her picture. It’s the only one now that I have in the house and in the mornings, I see her picture and you know, we talk,” he explained through tears. “I’ll make a brief comment — or sometimes that talk is silent. But here, lately, in the last couple of months, you know, my question for her is always, ‘So what do you think of this? Am I doing the right thing?’ And I really have strong positive feelings about it. I think she would be very happy.”

Gerry continued to talk about their marriage in a teaser clip for the show, which was released in August.

“We had a real typical but full life. Full of love, full of love, full of activity,” he shared. “We went to the emergency room, and she had a bacterial infection that infected her kidneys and infested her liver. And so, I took my wife to the emergency room on July 7, and she passed away on July 15. Now every time I look at [the lake outside my house] I go, ‘This is her dream. This is what she deserves. Why am I standing here alone?’”

How Many Children Does Gerry Turner Have?

Gerry is the proud father to daughters Angie and Jenny.

Fans will likely get to know Gerry’s kids during the Golden Bachelor, while Angie praised him in a teaser clip.

“My dad is just such a fun guy, so personable and lovable,” she told viewers. “He’s so kind, and he has so much to give. He just deserves to find that in somebody else.”

Not much is known about Jenny, who seems to value her privacy and set her Instagram profile to private.

Meanwhile, Angie works as the Vice President of Sales at a company called Assessments 24×7, according to her LinkedIn.

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Does Gerry Turner Have Grandchildren?

Not only is Gerry a parent, but he is also the grandfather to Jenny’s daughters Charlee and Payton.

Before the show’s premiere on September 28, Gerry told Variety that his daughters and granddaughters are “genuinely excited and thrilled” for him to find love. “My granddaughters have had guests to my house since this all started, and they pick their friends that are big fans of the show,” he shared.