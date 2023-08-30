The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner has an impressive group of ladies competing for his final rose, as ABC released photos and bios of his contestants on Wednesday, August 30.

The network announced the newest franchise spinoff in May. “After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” ABC announced in a press release. The specific age range for those appearing on the show wasn’t revealed, but Gerry shared the “general age range” he requested, saying, “I think I said 60 to 70, but feel free to blur the lines.”

Gerry was introduced to fans in July, described as a “charming 71-year-old patriarch from Indiana.”’t The retired restaurateur lives “in his dream house” on a lake. He definitely take commitment seriously, as Gerry married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. The pair were wed for 43 years before she died in 2017. The couple had two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and Gerry dotes on his two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Time will tell if there will be a new member of the family if Gerry finds the next love of his life on reality TV.

Scroll down to see photos and meet Gerry’s contestants on The Golden Bachelor.