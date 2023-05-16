People with decades more experience when it comes to love and loss will have their own dating show, as ABC has announced The Bachelor spinoff, The Golden Bachelor, is coming to the network. Keep reading for details on casting, the premiere date and more.

What Is the Premise of ‘The Golden Bachelor’?

“After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” ABC announced in a May 16 press release. The specific age range for those appearing on the show was not given, although talk in the past had been about contestants being 65 and over.

The reality series will “showcase a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years.” The unscripted reality series will focus on “one hopeless romantic” who is given “a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life,” the release continued.

Who Is the First Golden Bachelor?

The identity of the first senior bachelor to be handing out roses is a secret for now. But fans are hoping it could be one of the single parents or grandparents previously seen during hometown visits on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Who Are the Women Competing on ‘The Golden Bachelor?

The female contestants have not been named, but cards have been shown during commercial breaks on the various Bachelor Nation franchises directing “seniors looking for love” to the show’s casting site since 2020.

“The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?” ABC’s press release explained.

When Will ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Premiere?

While the exact airdate has not been released, the show will follow Dancing With the Stars in the fall of 2023 on Monday nights at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT as the show makes the move back to ABC from Disney+. DWTS spent season 31 on the streaming service before being brought back to the network it had always called home.