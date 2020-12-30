Blood is thicker than water! Bachelor star Matt James is all about his family — so let’s meet his mom and dad.

Matt and His Mom Are Very Close

Matt, 29, was raised by his mom, Pat, a single mother. He called her his “inspiration” during an interview with Wake Forrest Magazine, a publication produced by his alma mater. He regularly posts photos of and with his parent on his Instagram, so it appears the pair are very close.

When he announced the news he would lead season 25 of the ABC dating series on Good Morning America, he made sure to mention his mama. “She’s going to be excited,” he gushed in June 2020.

Courtesy Matt James/Instagram

In late June, Matt revealed how excited his mother was for his Bachelor Nation journey — and all the grandchildren it would hopefully bring. “I think the grandkid counter for my mom started when the announcement was made,” Matt told host Chris Harrison during the The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! specials, noting she’d love “a basketball team” of kiddos running around someday soon.

Matt’s best friend, Tyler Cameron, explained during the special that Matt’s ideal woman would share a lot of qualities with his mom. “You’re going to look for someone who resembles his mother. His mother is one of the sweetest ladies: very lovely, very willing to help and serve others in the community, and someone that’s ready to get on the ground and change the world,” the Bachelorette contestant revealed. “That’s what Matt’s going to do — he’s going to change the world.”

Matt Hasn’t Opened Up About His Father

Though the reality TV star has yet to speak out about his father, fans do know a few things about Matt’s dad. The economics grad doesn’t post any photos of his father on Instagram, like he does with his mom, so it’s safe to assume the pair don’t have a close relationship. Fans also know that Matt’s dad is Black, as he has spoken about being biracial and his mother is white.

Matt Has No Siblings — But He Has One Great BFF

The ABC Food Tours founder doesn’t have any brothers or sisters by blood, but he has one by choice. Matt and Tyler, 27, met while attending Wake Forrest and have been close pals ever since. The dynamic duo moved to New York City together after graduating.