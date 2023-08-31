Matt James previously made a name for himself when he starred as the leading man during season 25 of The Bachelor in 2021, though it’s now his mom Patty James’ time to shine as a contestant on The Golden Bachelor.

After Patty, 70, was announced as one of the women vying after Gerry Turner‘s heart on the upcoming Bachelor Nation show on Wednesday, August 30, Matt, 31, took to his Instagram Stories to show his support. “I ccc uuu mama,” he wrote alongside Patty’s headshot for the show.

Patty revealed she was cast on the show by sharing the headshot via Instagram, which she captioned, “Sooo exciting …”

Matt continued to hype up his mother by leaving three heart emojis in the comments section. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Rachael Kirkconnell, also showed her support by writing, “She’s ready to find love.”

Rachael, 26, and Matt were not the only franchise stars to congratulate Patty on her journey to find love. Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown wrote, “PATTY! So exciting,” while former contestant Susie Evans commented, “Let’s go Ms. James!!”

The Golden Bachelor is the latest show in the ABC dating franchise. “After more than 20 years of fostering young love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story — one for the golden years,” the network said in a May press release.

Fans got their first introduction to Gerry, 71, in July. The retired restaurateur married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. They were married for 43 years before she died in 2017. Gerry and Toni had two daughters, Angie and Jenny, while the reality star is the proud grandfather to Charlee and Payton. He is now looking to find a partner to spend the rest of his life with, which ABC announced the full list of women competing to win him over on August 30.

Courtesy of Patty James/Instagram

It’s not currently known how far Patty makes it on the season or if Matt will make an appearance. However, it’s possible he will make a cameo because he and his mother seem to have a close bond.

Matt previously called Patty his “inspiration” during an interview with Wake Forest Magazine, while she regularly appears in his photos via social media. Meanwhile, Patty documented her trip to visit Matt and Rachael in New York City in May and she spent quality time with the couple in July.

Fans will get to see if Patty and Gerry hit it off when The Golden Bachelor premieres on Thursday, September 28, at 8 p.m. ET.