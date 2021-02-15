Audiences were first introduced to Hannah Brown during Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor in 2019. Despite the Alabama native’s obvious charms, Hannah was eliminated during week 7. Thankfully, her time on reality television didn’t end there!

In March 2019, it was announced that the former beauty pageant titleholder would be the season 15 Bachelorette. At the time, fans were certain Hannah would go on to find her happily ever after. However, as Bachelor Nation now knows, that wasn’t exactly the case.

Hannah’s season came down to contestants Jed Wyatt, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron. In the end, Peter and runner-up Tyler were sent home, and Hannah accepted Jed’s proposal.

In June 2019, Jed’s ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens came forward and claimed she and the country singer were still together when he left to be on the ABC dating series. “We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.,” she told People at the time. “He told me the Bachelorette was just an obstacle, and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

Less than two months later during After the Final Rose, Hannah revealed she and Jed called it quits. “The engagement is over, we are not together. That is not what I said yes to,” the University of Alabama alum expressed. “With Jed, I was so happy because I thought I was getting this person that I can spend life with who was sweet and sincere and honest and that has not been the case.”

While Jed insisted he was “very single” when he met Hannah, the blonde beauty couldn’t let go of the scandal with Haley. “You slept with her the night before you went on the show. This is humiliating for me,” she admitted.

Following her split from Jed, Hannah seemingly rekindled her romances with both Peter and Tyler. That said, as of 2021, the season 28 Dancing With the Stars winner is now dating male model Adam Woolard.

