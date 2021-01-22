New man? Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s possible new boyfriend has been identified by fans as model and meditation teacher Adam Woolard. The season 15 star has not publicly shown her potential beau’s face on her social media accounts, but she has teased their relationship while being sure to not give away too much.

Bachelor Nation Scoop shared a photo on Thursday, January 21, of the Alabama native, 26, and mystery guy at a restaurant in Nashville. Hours earlier, she posted a video on her Instagram Story cuddled up to a man while she rocked Birkenstock sandals and socks.

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Another clue that links these two together is their social media activity. Although Adam’s Instagram account is private, he and the former beauty queen follow each other.

If the speculation is true, Adam would make a great match for Hannah. He is listed as a model for The Campbell Agency and an actor for Work! Talent agency. He also works as a private client sales director for clothing company Greg Lauren, according to his LinkedIn. Adam appears to hail from the Nashville area and has his MBA from Lipscomb University.

It seems as though Hannah is keeping her budding romance hush-hush for now. In October, the Bachelor Nation babe revealed she was dipping her toe back in the dating pool over a year after her broken engagement to Jed Wyatt following season 15.

The Dancing With the Stars winner said she had a “really good” date with a guy before giving her phone number to another cutie she met the same day. “So, plot twist, I ended up actually being asked out by this other guy I met, like a few weeks ago, and it was actually really good,” she said at the time.

One month later, she gushed during a YouTube video in November she was “excited” about joining a dating app “for the first time.”

“I think this is a big step,” the former Bachelor contestant gushed at the time, while noting she “matched with some really cute guys.” She even stepped out of her comfort zone to go on a date.

“This guy, he’s just like a good guy … like, he’s attractive,” Hannah teased. “There are definitely some smoke shows on there but he’s attractive, seems really nice.” It’s hard to say if the man in question was Adam, but it looks like they would’ve crossed paths somewhere in this time frame.

Hannah added that she was being cautious when it came to meeting up with dates in Los Angeles, where she currently resides. “Going on dates with people that you don’t know, for anybody, can be scary,” the ABC personality admitted. “You need to do background checks or something. So, my way of protecting myself is to not put myself in a vulnerable situation that could be bad.”

It’s amazing to see Hannah embracing this new chapter following her devastating split from Jed, 27. The reality TV couple got engaged during the finale of season 15 but split less than a month later after she found out he lied about the extent of his relationship with ex Haley Stevens. Hannah opened up about leaving the reality dating show without a husband during an interview with Marie Claire in October 2019.

“I say this not in a bad way, but this is kind of my consolation prize, but it’s the best consolation prize I could have,” she said at the time about having the ability to focus on herself.

“I am totally OK on my own,” she added. “I don’t want to have a man to feel whole. It’s not that I need that to feel like I have a full life. No, I have a full life. Welcome into my life.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Hannah!