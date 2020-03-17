Heating back up? Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and ex Tyler Cameron have been fueling dating rumors for the past few weeks. There are clues pointing to a possible reconciliation between the Bachelor Nation exes, and they appear to be closer than ever since the tragic death of Tyler’s mom, Andrea, from a brain aneurysm. From trips to Florida to social media PDA — are the Alabama native and male model getting back together?

Bachelor host Chris Harrison responded to the rumors during an Instagram Live with girlfriend Lauren Zima on March 16 and wished them the best. “I don’t know any more than you do or anybody else,” the 48-year-old admitted about Hannah, 25, and Tyler, 27. “I would love for them to be happy.”

It’s possible the former beauty queen has simply been offering help as a friend during this difficult time for Tyler and his family. “I think that if Hannah is a support system for him right now, however that may be, that’s wonderful because he needs it,” the ET host explained. “We all need it so I wish them the best. Two incredibly good looking, wonderful people. If they can make it work, great. We need a little love.” She also added that she “[doesn’t] know what they’re doing” right now.

Tyler previously spoke about how real his strong connection with Hannah was. However, the reality bubble made things especially difficult. “She kind of always kept me at bay and never really … it took time for us to break down walls and stuff like that,” he dished during a February 6 episode of “The Morning Toast” podcast. “It kind of prolonged our relationship and made it harder for us to build it right away when it’s a game of ‘how quickly can you build a relationship?’”

The leading lady got engaged to Jed Wyatt during the season 15 finale, but they split less than a month later. Tyler noted that he was convinced he was going to be the person who got down on one knee. “Our relationship really picked up a lot toward the end. I really thought I was going to be her guy and that we were going to make this work and it was tough, for sure,” he admitted.

As for Hannah, she revealed after her season wrapped that she and Tyler would have to take baby steps to move forward. “For any type of a relationship for us to have, it has to start as friends and if it ends there then it ends as friends and I want to be supportive of him. I admire him and that is where we need to start off,” she told Jenny McCarthy during an interview on SiriusXM in August 2019.

A lot of time has passed, and it will be interesting to see what cooks up between the exes. Keep scrolling to see all the clues that point at Hannah and Tyler getting back together!