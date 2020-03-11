Do we know you from somewhere? Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron’s best friend and roommate, Matt James, is one of Clare Crawley’s contestants on The Bachelorette this season. Anyone who follows Hannah Brown’s ex has most likely seen Matt on his feed or followed their #MYLER bromance. It looks like the handsome guy is ready for his chance in the reality TV spotlight.



Tyler, 26, and Matt, 28, both attended and played football at Wake Forest University in North Carolina. The Florida native even thanked his buddy for “showing [him] the ropes of the city and allowing [him] to get [his] feet up” when he moved to NYC to pursue his modeling career last year. Now, they’re basically inseparable, but it looks like Matt is ready to find love. Considering he’s friends with Tyler, it’s not surprising to find out he’s a total catch.

Although the newly minted contestant’s NFL career didn’t work out after being cut from the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, he went on to work in commercial real estate in the Big Apple. He also founded the charity ABC Food Tours, which takes kids around the city to eat and learn about goal setting.

It’s likely that Tyler helped pull some strings to get Matt noticed by production, which is not a rarity in the franchise. Raven Gates’ hometown BFF Tia Booth appeared on The Bachelor one season after her. Newbie Hannah Ann Sluss is friends with Hannah Godwin, who also knew franchise alum Danielle Maltby before going on Colton Underwood’s season. Small world, right?

Overall, Matt seems like a great guy, but is he compatible with Clare? The two have more than a 10-year age difference, but he appears to be extremely focused and accomplished for such a young guy.

Clare sees her age as a positive thing and thinks it will help her make solid decisions. “A lot of people put it out there as this negative thing,” she explained on Good Morning America after she was announced as the new leading lady. “But, I know what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for.”

If things work out with Matt and Clare, they would make a seriously gorgeous couple, inside and out. Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti previously gushed exclusively to Life & Style about what a great person the Sacramento native is. “She’s such a warm, nurturing soul who knows what she deserves,” the 31-year-old said.

Good luck, Matt!