Yikes! Bachelor star Peter Weber reunited with contestant Hannah Ann Sluss during After the Final Rose on March 10 following their heartbreaking split. The pilot proposed to the Knoxville native during the final rose ceremony in Australia. However, he ended their engagement because his heart was “conflicted,” and their conversation was tense.

The 23-year-old did not hold back when she came face-to-face with her ex, 28. “Words are powerful. Either you don’t think about what you say or you don’t understand the impact your words have on people,” the model said. “You told me things that kept me with you.” Hannah Ann recounted Peter reaching out to her parents after their split and how he “downplayed” the way Madison Prewett ended up eliminating herself prior to decision day.

ABC

The brunette beauty also exposed that Peter allowed “three women” into their engagement because he still had feelings for Madi and wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown for “closure.” “The most hurtful part is that you didn’t respect me enough to just have that open conversation with me,” she added.

Peter and Hannah Ann getting engaged came as a bit of a surprise since the leading man seemed to be pulling toward Madi, 23, during the final week — and even the model started to get concerned. “It just hurts when I’m so sure and you’re not. That’s what it hurts to hear. But, I respect your honesty, and I know from my standpoint I can’t do anything more,” Hannah Ann told Peter on their last date. “Honestly, I’ve given and I’ve given and I’ve given and I want something in return … It’s hard being so certain and so sure of someone and not getting that in return.” The brunette beauty also called her reality beau out because he didn’t “seem completely there” like she was.

ABC

Peter had a lot of drama plaguing his season. Madi walked away from the show because she didn’t think her relationship with Peter was “realistic” due to their differences in lifestyle and religion. She was also not able to get over the fact that he was “intimate” with someone else in the fantasy suite. “A lot changed for me that night if I’m being honest,” the foster parent recruiter explained to the Bachelor Nation stud about their overnight date. “I got more insight into life outside of this and yeah, how different it all is. I don’t want you to feel like you have to change all that.” She admitted that she didn’t know if they were the “best for each other.”

Although Peter confessed that her breaking things off made “absolutely no sense,” Madi stood by her decision. “We see things so differently, we expect such different things. There’s always going to be this level of misunderstanding. I don’t want us to feel like we have to work into overtime to love each other,” she said. In the end, Peter followed his heart.

Honestly, we’re crushed for Hannah Ann, but we’re sure she has a bright future ahead. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for Paradise!