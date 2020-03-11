So. Much. Drama. Peter Weber ended his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss after getting down on one knee during The Bachelor finale on March 9.

Peter, 28, and Hannah Ann, 23, reunited a month after getting engaged to hash out their issues. The leading man admitted that the model had been “the most amazing rock,” but he was still unable to fully commit his heart to her. “I’ve been honest with you about everything. I never intended to give my heart to two people,” he explained. “The pain that comes with that, I’ve just been battling that. Even when I don’t deserve it, you never let me. You’ve always stood by me.”

ABC

Hannah Ann’s big lingering question was if Peter could give their relationship his all. In the end, he could not. “I want so badly to give you everything, give you my entire heart,” he said. “That’s everything you deserve, and I can’t do that. I’m so sorry.”

The contestant was crushed over the situation. “You took away from me my first engagement,” she snapped. “You took that away from me because I trusted you because that’s what you continued to ask me to do.”

Although the leading man followed his heart in a different direction, his family was completely smitten with Hannah Ann. His mom, Barbara, gushed that she just wants “pure happiness” for Peter, and the Alabama beauty put it all on the line when she met his family. The Weber matriarch even called the model an “angel on earth.”

ABC

“This might be our last week together but at the same time, I’d rather be all in and not hold back,” Hannah Ann explained while meeting her reality beau’s family. “I’m taking this as serious as it can possibly be. This isn’t just feelings, this is a future.”

Peter still had reservations, despite their amazing day with his family. He confirmed that he “gave [his] heart to two different people” and was more confused than ever. “I love Hannah Ann, I feel really good about where we stand and where she is with me,” the California native said in a private interview. “But, I have two women right now … I’m just really, really confused with Madi on a lot of different things.”

The Bachelor Nation stud previously noted what an “insane week” the finale was, which is why he teased that it was spoil-free. “I definitely couldn’t have predicted what ended up happening,” he explained to Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on the January 7 episode of their “Almost Famous” podcast. “There’s no way I could’ve … Literally, until the very last second, stuff is happening,” he continued. “Literally until the very last day, the last second, I’m going through stuff. It was the most beautiful experience but also the hardest.”

Peter’s journey to find love has been a literal rollercoaster. It’s too bad Hannah Ann’s ended in heartbreak, but hopefully, we’ll see her on Paradise.