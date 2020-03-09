Decisions, decisions. Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss has been Peter Weber‘s frontrunner since the first impression rose, but do they get engaged during the finale? The Tennessee beauty and pilot definitely have chemistry, but his heart has been extremely torn. Keep reading to see how far Hannah Ann and Peter go! Caution: Season 24 spoilers are below. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to know what happens.

Hannah Ann, 23, is one of the final two contestants along with Alabama native Madison Prewett, also 23. It seems like a win-win for the 28-year-old, but things get very messy before, during and after the finale.

Madi eliminates herself prior to the last rose ceremony. Her and Peter’s relationship turned rocky after he admitted to being “intimate” with someone else in the fantasy suite. Surprisingly, Hannah Ann also contemplates leaving, Reality Steve reports. However, she decides to stay and gets engaged to Peter.

The former Bachelorette contestant got down on one knee but later breaks things off with Hannah Ann in order to rekindle his relationship with Madi. The pair are currently dating but not engaged, the gossip outlet claims.

ABC/Eric McCandless

The California native previously teased that his season couldn’t get spoiled because it was such an “insane week” of his life. “I definitely couldn’t have predicted what ended up happening,” he explained to Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on the January 7 episode of their “Almost Famous” podcast. “There’s no way I could’ve … Literally, until the very last second, stuff is happening,” he dished. “Literally until the very last day, the last second, I’m going through stuff. It was the most beautiful experience but also the hardest.”

Although they reportedly don’t end up together, it’s obvious that the California native feels a special bond with Hannah Ann. He defended the model after she was compared to Hannah Brown‘s problematic contestant Luke Parker during Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin‘s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. The brunette beauty rubbed some viewers the wrong way after “stealing” the pilot three times during the first night.

“No, not even close. Not even close. Don’t even go there … She was intentional, but that’s different,” Peter snapped back at the comparison. “Hannah Ann was someone that … That girl knew exactly what she wanted coming into this and never let me question that,” Peter added “And I literally mean that from the beginning. She was the first person to steal me away for the first conversation. She was the first kind of normal kiss. Not from like the first entrances. We clicked immediately.”

She later turned out to be one of the sweetest contestants in the house, so we’re bummed she wasn’t able to find love with the leading man. Next stop Paradise, maybe?