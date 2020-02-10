Is it meant to be? Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett and Peter Weber definitely have engagement potential. The Alabama native has been a frontrunner all season, but does she go all the way with the pilot? Keep reading to see the fate of their relationship. Warning: Spoilers for season 24 finale are below.

Good news, fans! Madi makes it to the final two of the season along with Hannah Ann Sluss. Spoilers have not been released about who Peter gets engaged to — if anyone — but his connection with the 23-year-old is strong. During all the drama of the season, viewers have watched the pilot, 28, find solace with the foster parent recruiter and seems to always be smiling when she’s around.

ABC

Madison definitely stole the pilot’s heart from the very beginning. “I have a thing for southern girls, I guess,” the 28-year-old quipped earlier this season, which was a nod at Bachelorette star and his ex, Hannah Brown. Madi scored the first one-on-one date of the season and met Peter’s entire family during a vow renewal for his parents.

“That was as perfect as I could’ve ever expected it to,” Peter confessed to the Southern beauty later that evening after the fun day they spent with the Weber crew. She fit right in and admitted that being with the leading man “felt like home.” Aww!

It sounds like Peter is exactly what Madi is looking for. The brunette beauty wants “a man who will prioritize faith and family before everything else,” according to her ABC bio. “She is hoping to find someone who shares the same religious values that she and her family have. He also MUST want children and know how to have fun. Her dream is to travel the world and spread love through missionary work.”

ABC/John Fleenor

It seems likely that the California native does end up with someone at the end of his season. “It’s hilarious. People are really good at speculating,” the 28-year-old admitted during an interview with Access Hollywood on February 7. “I will say I haven’t heard the actual ending yet, though, from anyone.” The specific theories that were mentioned to him were that a contestant gets pregnant, he’s still single or that he ends up with Hannah B. Hmmm … we’ll keep guessing then.

Good luck, Madi!