Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney was dating costar Tom Schwartz when the Bravo reality show premiered in 2011. Since then, they’ve gone their separate ways, and Katie has dipped her toe back into the dating pool, which has led many fans to wonder, who is she dating in 2024?

Who Is ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Dating?

Katie gave fans a bit of an update on her dating life during an appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast in March 2024.

“I would say that there’s moments of thriving, and then there’s just moments of surviving, merely just trying to be in the streets,” Katie told Nick Viall. “I mean, sometimes it’s just so grim. It’s like, ‘Wow, this is just really what it is.'”

Katie’s love life has gotten some of the spotlight due to her dating decisions in Vanderpump Rules season 11. Fans saw VPR costar Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies out Katie for hooking up with Tom’s friend, Max Boyens. Viewers also saw Katie and Tom both vying for the interest of the same woman, Tori Keeth.

During the April 9, 2024 episode, Katie and Tom both had dates with Tori, but Tom later admitted that he felt like Tori was more into Katie than him. The Something About Her owner said that she didn’t intentionally go after Tori because Tom was interested in her, but added that wasn’t going to stop her either.

“If [Tom] doesn’t like me taking his girls from him, maybe he should try harder,” Katie said during the episode.

However, both Tom and Katie have remained tight-lipped on the situation, likely to avoid spoiling the season for fans.

When Did Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Start Dating?

Katie and Tom were already an item when Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2011. While Katie started off as one of the main cast members, Tom didn’t join the cast until 2014. Viewers saw their relationship’s ups and downs over the years, including one of their worst fights in season 2.

Casey Durkin/Bravo

While the group took a trip to Mexico for Stassi Schroeder’s birthday, Tom and Katie began arguing after Scheana suggested that Katie had a drinking problem. The fight escalated from there and Tom ended up dumping his drink on Katie’s head outside of the bar. They both moved past the incident and years later, they walked down the aisle.

The couple tied the knot in 2016, and their wedding was a highlight of VPR season 5.

When Did VPR’s Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Get Divorced?

On March 15, 2022, Katie and Tom announced their decision to separate on their social media accounts.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage,” Katie wrote via Instagram. “This ending is not met with resentment or animosity … We have a deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Tom addressed their split on Instagram as well.

“Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

One week later, Katie filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences.”