VPR's Katie Maloney’s Weight Loss Before and After [Photos]

“I think dieting is not sustainable and it’s very short term and just sets you up for failure. So, now I just feel like I just know how to like eat for my body and metabolism,” the Something About Her co-owner told HollywoodLife that May. “I mean, my clothes are fitting again nicely, so that’s cool.”
Blonde-era Katie looked edgy in her all-black outfit before partying at pre-Oscars celebrations.
2017
The reality star wore a bronze velvet dress at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and enjoyed the event alongside former costars Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright.
April 2020
Katie gushed over her transformation during an Instagram Q&A and shared that she thought her health was contributing to her weight gain.
“I thought it was a thyroid thing. So, I was going to the doctor and getting blood work done,” she said in a video. “I think it’s really important to also check up on your health. Because even though it wasn’t a thyroid thing, I did discover that my glucose levels were pretty high and that could’ve let to some maybe pre-diabetic problems.”
May 2020
While discussing her 25-pound weight loss journey to HL, Katie revealed that she and now ex-husband Tom Schwartz changed their eating habits.
“Having those vegetables that really fill you up, those slow carbs that your body takes a long time to break down. That’s nice eating more of those,” she told the outlet. “And then at dinner, we’ll make chicken with green beans or broccoli, or something just nice and easy on the side.”
2022
Katie reminded us of her fabulous legs when she looked mesmerizing at a benefit in September. The newly-single lady donned a flowing black minidress with a cutout at her chest.
2024
Katie dropped heat when she posed in a sexy blue and black lace bikini while on vacation with her “Disrespectfully” podcast cohost Dayna Kathan. Schwartz was punching the air when he saw this!