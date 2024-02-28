Your account
VPR's Katie Maloney’s Weight Loss Before and After [Photos]

Inside ‘VPR’ Star Katie Maloney’s Weight Loss Transformation! Before and After [Photos]

Feb 28, 2024
Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney needs to become a judge because she has been serving looks! The Bravolebrity has been vulnerable about body image on the show and dropped more than 20 pounds in 2020.

“I think dieting is not sustainable and it’s very short term and just sets you up for failure. So, now I just feel like I just know how to like eat for my body and metabolism,” the Something About Her co-owner told HollywoodLife that May. “I mean, my clothes are fitting again nicely, so that’s cool.”

