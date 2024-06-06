Lainey Wilson Reveals the Truth About Her 20-Lb Weight Loss

Lainey Wilson was scrolling TikTok when she “noticed a few videos of my butt” going viral. Fans compared her to country legend Dolly Parton, “just the backyard instead of the front,” as one commenter put it. After years of struggling to find success as a singer, Lainey couldn’t help but laugh. “My booty introduced my music to a lot of folks,” she said, “and I’m OK with that.”

She’s long embraced her curves, which the reigning ACM and CMA female entertainer of the year enhances with her trademark bell-bottoms. But as her career took off, she realized she wanted to get healthier so she’d have energy for her 90-minute concerts. As for those rumors that Lainey shed 70 pounds via weight-loss gummies? According to the “Never Say Never” songstress, it’s closer to “20 pounds” — and, “hell no,” she didn’t take some kind of miracle supplement to drop them.

“It’s important for me to feed my body with foods that make me feel good,” she’s explained of her slim-down process in recent years.

“I’m pretty much on that stage running a marathon, and I think that’s why I have kind of trimmed up a little bit.”

Getty

The once picky eater preps meals if she can when back home in Louisiana and requests snacks like beef jerky, cheese, hummus and almonds on tour and while filming Yellowstone. However, she admits to enjoying some chocolate “every single day.”

Ultimately, Lainey’s said, “I want longevity in this and to feel good and look good. And when I say, ‘look good,’ I want to be able to look in the mirror and feel positive and feel confident.”