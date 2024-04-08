Is Lainey Wilson Returning to Yellowstone for Final Episodes

With Lainey Wilson‘s country music career hotter than ever, fans want to know if the singer will be returning to Yellowstone for the show’s final episodes in part two of season 5, which have yet to begin filming.

Is Lainey Wilson Returning to ‘Yellowstone’?

The “Heart Like a Truck” singer doesn’t seem to think her character of Abby will be part of the show’s final run.

“I’ll be honest with you. I’d be shocked,” Lainey told Entertainment Tonight at the CMT Music Awards on April 7, 2024.

“And I think how [series creator] Taylor Sheridan writes his stories, and he just has a beautiful way of bringing things back and letting things go – I’ll be shocked. So, we’ll see what happens,” she added.

Does Lainey Wilson Want to Return to ‘Yellowstone’?

The multiple CMAs winner would love to jump back into acting on the show.

“I’m still waiting to find out what’s happening with Yellowstone. I have absolutely no clue. I did talk to Kelly Reilly [who plays Beth Dutton] the other day and, you know, we’ll see what happens. Once they give us the call – we’re there,” Lainey told Fox News on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1, 2024.

Courtesy of Paramount Network

When Did Lainey Wilson Begin Starring on ‘Yellowstone’?

The “Country’s Cool Again” songstress was introduced in the first half of season 5, which premiered on November 13, 2022.

She played a local singer who fell for Yellowstone ranch hand Ryan, played by Ian Bohen. However, their romance remained in limbo once he found out he had to leave Montana for a year to move a cattle herd to Texas.

When Does Production Begin on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2?

The first half of season 5 ended in January 2023, and the second half was in production limbo due to the Writers Guild and Screen Actors Guild strikes later that year.

Ian hinted at a possible start date but made it clear he wasn’t totally sure when cameras would be rolling again.

“We will go back, rumor has it, in May. We should be on in November, roughly,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight while attending the Elton John Aids Foundation Oscars party in March 2024 about when the show could return to production and when it could premiere.

“You’re gonna have to give me some leeway on that. It’s not gonna be sooner than that. It could be June. We shoot six episodes…November…maybe December, and then we go through the holidays, and then maybe season finale…series finale, maybe on Super Bowl, and that will be the end of an era,” he added.