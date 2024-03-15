Yellowstone seemingly marked a new era for Kevin Costner, and the hit show brought a cast of characters to the screen both old and new. But while the series provided viewers with plotlines to sink their teeth into, the show’s behind-the-scenes drama was even more gripping. The show was eventually canceled after five seasons, and fans are wondering why it happened and what the timeline of the drama is.
The drama seemingly kicked off when Kevin addressed his future on Yellowstone, hinting that he wasn’t as invested as he used to be.
“I’ll go till it doesn’t feel like we’re interesting, and right now we have our foot on the gas and that feels OK to me,” the iconic actor told Entertainment Tonight. “I have interests that are outside of everything I do, including the movies, so I have other things that I want to do.”
November 2022
Five months later, the lineup for Yellowstone season 5 sparked fan concern. Instead of its usual nine to 10 episodes, season 5 consisted of 14 episodes, hinting that things were coming to a close.
“You know, they haven’t given us a number. But I think that we are nearing the end,” Kelsey Asbille said at the time. “We’ve got a story to tell and we don’t want to drag it on too long. We want to do a good job for y’all.”
Paramount announced during Yellowstone ‘s midseason 5 finale that the show would continue, and in the wake of the exciting news, Kevin took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series. However, the actor sparked some concern given that he wasn’t there to accept the award.
February 2023
One month after Kevin’s win, Deadline reported that the actor was in disagreement with Yellowstone’s filming schedule. His lawyer, Marty Singer, clapped back at the report that claimed Kevin wanted to shoot eight episodes in just one week, stating, “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”
That same month, Puck News reported that Kevin and show creator Taylor were in disagreement, with veteran reporter Matthew Belloni noting, “Kevin Costner is famously headstrong and he has been at odds with Taylor Sheridan, the creator of this show, for months now over the days that he’s gonna be shooting for the next part of the season.” He continued, “He really wanted to put that in front of Yellowstone, and the producers of Yellowstone said, ‘Hey, the show is your first priority, we’re paying you a lot of money to do this show.’ And Kevin just was very headstrong and wanted his way. This was a fight that has been playing out for the past few months now behind the scenes.”
April 2023
The drama had gotten progressively worse, and the main cast skipped their appearance at PaleyFest, seemingly confirming the reported conflict.
May 2023
Drama cast its shadow on Kevin’s professional and personal life. Not only did he confirm his exit from Yellowstone, but his wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce. What ensued was a messy battle over custody and finances that was eventually settled four months later.
Four days after Kevin confirmed his exit from the show, Paramount announced that the entire series would be coming to a close.
June 2023
Show creator Taylor broke his silence over the drama that played out on Yellowstone, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “My opinion of Kevin as an actor hasn’t altered. His creation of John Dutton is symbolic and powerful… and I’ve never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn’t work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it.”
March 2024
The drama surrounding Yellowstone quelled over time, and Kevin was busy battling it out in court with Christine. However, an insider told Life & Style in March 2024 that the cast of the hit show had “cut [Kevin] loose” given all the controversy surrounding Yellowstone, and it was deeply disappointing to him.
“He used to hear from Cole [Hauser] and the rest of the gang — but they’ve cut him loose in the months since he walked away from the show,” the source said. “They’re making no effort to see him and don’t get excited when he calls. They’ve drifted away.”
March 2024
