February 2023

One month after Kevin’s win, Deadline reported that the actor was in disagreement with Yellowstone’s filming schedule. His lawyer, Marty Singer, clapped back at the report that claimed Kevin wanted to shoot eight episodes in just one week, stating, “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

That same month, Puck News reported that Kevin and show creator Taylor were in disagreement, with veteran reporter Matthew Belloni noting, “Kevin Costner is famously headstrong and he has been at odds with Taylor Sheridan, the creator of this show, for months now over the days that he’s gonna be shooting for the next part of the season.” He continued, “He really wanted to put that in front of Yellowstone, and the producers of Yellowstone said, ‘Hey, the show is your first priority, we’re paying you a lot of money to do this show.’ And Kevin just was very headstrong and wanted his way. This was a fight that has been playing out for the past few months now behind the scenes.”