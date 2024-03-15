Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
yellowstone

Getty Images

Why Was ‘Yellowstone’ Canceled? Inside the Show’s Drama and Its Controversial Timeline

News
Mar 15, 2024 7:53 pm·
By
Picture

Yellowstone seemingly marked a new era for Kevin Costner, and the hit show brought a cast of characters to the screen both old and new. But while the series provided viewers with plotlines to sink their teeth into, the show’s behind-the-scenes drama was even more gripping. The show was eventually canceled after five seasons, and fans are wondering why it happened and what the timeline of the drama is. 

Denim SHacket

Deal of the Day

‘Obsessed’ Shoppers Say This Denim Shacket Is an ‘Instant Fave’ — On Sale Now View Deal

Picture