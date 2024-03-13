Kevin Costner assumed his Yellowstone costars would remain close friends after he ditched the Western amid his feud with show creator Taylor Sheridan — but now the TV cowboy is feeling betrayed after being iced out by his former castmates, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and others want nothing to do with the Golden Globe winner because they blame him for the popular Paramount+ series getting canceled after five seasons, the insider says.

“He used to hear from Cole and the rest of the gang — but they’ve cut him loose in the months since he walked away from the show,” the source adds.

Kevin, 69, said so long to the drama last year after clashing with Taylor over schedules, salary and the desire for a reduced workload but his ex-colleagues still feel abandoned by their leading man’s decision to bail.

“They’re making no effort to see him and don’t get excited when he calls,” the insider says. “They’ve drifted away.”

It’s a huge change from the crew’s previous public appreciation for Kevin. Kelly called her TV dad “one of the nicest, most generous actors I’ve worked with,” and Luke referred to his career as “legendary.”

“After all that praise, you can imagine Kevin being a little hurt by their rejection. He’s getting the cold shoulder treatment. It’s a kick in the teeth!” the insider says.