Saying goodbye? Fans think that Kevin Costner is gearing up to leave his role of John Dutton on Yellowstone.

Rumors about the actor’s fate on the series started swirling in February 2023 when Deadline reported that sources have shared disputes over Kevin’s shooting schedule that could lead to the the series’ end. The publication also reported talks of a new series in which Matthew McConaughey was set to star. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Is Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone’?

While the legendary actor has stayed tight-lipped about his future on the fan-favorite series, Paramount Network released a statement sharing “no news to report” as of now.

“Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come,” a spokesperson told Deadline. “Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

What Has the Cast Said About Kevin Costner Leaving?

Amid the ongoing rumors, Wes Bentley — who plays Kevin’s adopted son Jamie Dutton on the show — admitted that he’s considered a future in which the Bodyguard actor isn’t the star.

“I thought about this in season 1,” the American Horror Story alum explained to TV Line in February 2023. “Because it’s always a possibility in TV, right? We’re always ready to die … [And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on Jamie.”

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Ending?

No news about a final season has been announced just yet. The show premiered in June 2018 and has had a total of five seasons so far. That being said, the show’s creator, Taylor, already has an idea about how things will play out for the Dutton family.

“It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it,” the Sons of Anarchy alum teased during an interview with The New York Times from December 2021.

Kevin, for his part, has also teased the show’s eventual end. The actor teased that all he wants to see is the Dutton family finally get their “s–t together.” Wishful thinking!

“I just hope it runs its course in a really fun way with a highly dysfunctional family,” the Field of Dreams actor told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022.