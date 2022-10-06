The Crow Flies Straight! What the ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Is Up to Now: Charlie Hunnam and More

Riding through this world! Charlie Hunnam wowed viewers as Jax Teller on Sons of Anarchy when the show aired on FX from 2008 to 2014, but is he ready to put the cut back on?

The Triple Frontier star made headlines in September 2022 when he seemingly hinted at a reunion of the famed series. However, fans were confused since his character (spoiler alert) died in the series finale.

“I have an idea that I’m exploring in its infancy that [Jax coming back] could be a possibility,” Charlie teased to Access at the time. “It would be something that I’d be incredibly excited about. Like I said, we’re in the infancy of exploring the viability of the idea but next time I talk to you hopefully I’ll have more information on that.”

His comments were quick to go viral with more Sons of Anarchy fans hoping for answers about what that means for the future of the show.

“Oh, did that get a little bit of traction?” the British star joked to Entertainment Tonight in October 2022 when asked about his previous comments. “I can’t, I can’t tell you. No, no. There’s nothing I can say at all, other than if it happens, it’ll happen.”

However, the actor did say that he has the “urge to get back on the bike” after taking a break from riding motorcycles for a few years.

“I have one of the Sons of Anarchy bikes. I rode so hard for so long over that 10, 12-year period that I was riding all the time,” Charlie told ET. “I had a couple of close calls, and I just got a niggling voice in the back of my head saying, ‘Just take it easy for a minute,’ ya know? So, I put about five years where I’ve haven’t been riding so much.”

While Charlie’s hasn’t made an appearance as Jax since the show came to an end, the same can’t be said for Katey Sagal who played Sons of Anarchy matriarch Gemma Teller. The Married … With Children star reprised her role briefly for a special cameo in the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C., which premiered in September 2018.

“It was so fun to play a badass. Gemma put people in her place. She called it like it is,” the actress said to Vulture in December 2014 of her iconic character. “It’s hard to find women who are written that way. So I will definitely miss that. She was one of a kind.”

