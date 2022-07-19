Who said love and work don’t mix? Hollywood can tear people apart, but it can also create the most beautiful — and iconic — love stories. Considering the industry is full of actors, fans get to see the most fairy tale-like relationships blossom in real life … unless they end up being a complete trainwreck (which happens quite often). While some stars and starlets have been cast to play love interests on screen, their offscreen romances have become even more memorable.

Now, that doesn’t go to say that some of our favorite stars didn’t fall in love with more than one of their costars during their career, heartthrob Brad Pitt being one of those people, in fact. Before the Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood star jumped marriages from Jennifer Aniston to Angelina Jolie (which we’ll get to in a sec), he fell in love with Gwyneth Paltrow on the set of the 1995 mystery film Se7en.

The golden actors got engaged the following year but called it quits just a few short months later. While their relationship didn’t work out romantically, the two still have nothing but love for each other. “It’s lovely to have you as a friend now,” Brad told the Contagion actress during a June 2022 interview together for her wellness brand Goop “And I do love you,” he added.

“I love you so much,” Gwenny responded.

Love may not cost a thing, but it sometimes takes a hell of a while to get it right. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met on the set of the 2002 blockbuster Gigli, where the two costarred in the pop culture film and embarked on the whirlwind romance of the decade. After getting engaged the same year, appearing in music videos and the 2003 film Jersey Girl together, the pair called off their wedding in September 2003 before officially going their separate ways in 2004.

Nonetheless, true love never dies. After the A-list couple went on to marry their now-exes Marc Anthony and Jennifer Garner — whom they both had children with — the Deep Water star and “On the Floor” artist reunited after sparking relationship rumors in April 2021.

Now, the two are happily married after tying the knot in a private Las Vegas elopement in July 2022. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she said in her newsletter, On the JLo. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she continued.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Keep scrolling to see which celebrities fell in love on set!