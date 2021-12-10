All you need is … height? Tom Holland and Zendaya disagree as they addressed how they handle kissing with their height differences.

When asked about how they deal with the height “thing” between them during a Sirius XM Town Hall panel, Tom, 25, initially answered with a playful joke.

“[Zendaya’s] not that much taller,” the actor said on Friday, December 10, specifically referring to their characters’ kiss at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. “Let’s just, let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like, people say like, ‘How do you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.’”

Zendaya, 25, even chimed in about how her mom is taller than her dad just as Tom added that it’s a “stupid assumption” for people to believe this affects their onscreen performance. He then pointed out that many other actresses who auditioned for the part of MJ (Zendaya’s character) were also taller than he was.

“I remember doing the Spider-Man screen tests,” the Cherry actor recalled. “Every girl that we tested for both roles was taller than me. And I wonder whether that was a decision [director Jon Watts] had made … To be fair, I am quite short. So, maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of to break the stereotype. I think it’s great.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Both costars then backed up their character’s affectionate moment from the 2019 movie.

“I honestly never thought of [our height difference] as a thing because my parents were that way,” the Euphoria actress added. “My mom is taller than my dad.”

Aside from their Marvel Studios franchise, the dynamic duo have become quite the fan-favorites since they first sparked dating rumors back in 2016. However, it wasn’t until five years later when they were photographed kissing in a car that they received more attention.

Afterward, the pair tried to keep their relationship on the down-low until Tom addressed that moment in an interview with GQ four months later and started posting photos of him and Zendaya onto his Instagram throughout the fall.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private because I share so much of my life with the world anyway … We sort of felt robbed of our privacy,” the Avengers actor admitted on November 17. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”

Despite this, the couple rolled up to the red carpet together at the Spider-Man: No Way Home photocall in London on December 5.

