From ‘Shake It up’ to ‘Euphoria’: See Photos of Zendaya’s Total Transformation Over the Years

Many fans of Zendaya have grown up with the actress through the years. She got her start in television on Disney Channel’s Shake It Up, playing Rocky Blue at just 14 years old. Since then, her career has been on a steady rise. She auditioned for Spider-Man: Homecoming when she was 19, a role that solidified her status in the Marvel universe. In addition to starring in the sequels Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya found success as Rue Bennett in HBO’s Euphoria — a role very different from her Shake It Up days. Now, with multiple award wins and highly anticipated projects like Dune: Part Two and Challengers coming soon, Zendaya is seemingly unstoppable.

Keep scrolling to see Zendaya’s transformation from then to now.