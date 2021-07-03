Are they or aren’t they? That is what fans are dying to know about Spider-Man costars Tom Holland and Zendaya, who were spotted making out in a car in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 1. Here’s what we know about whether or not the actors are dating.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Tom, 25, could be seen holding the Euphoria star’s face as he tenderly kissed her. Zendaya, 24, touched Tom’s chin in a separate shot. The dynamic duo — who were first romantically linked in 2016 — were also photographed gazing at each other lovingly with wide open-mouth smiles on their faces.

Earlier that day, the pair were spotted with Zendaya’s mom, Claire Stoermer, outside of her Silver Lake home. The U.K. native held the door for the former Disney star as she left the house whilst carrying two framed photos.

The actors have yet to publicly address their romance following the release of the photos — but they have been the subject of off-again, on-again romance rumors since they first started working together on the Spider-Man reboot film series five years ago. They appeared to grow closer and closer as filming wrapped and the press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming ensued.

In July 2018, reports seemingly confirmed Tom and Zendaya’s relationship. “They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” an insider told People magazine at the time. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

However, the Shake It Up star revealed the following month that she and the Cherry actor were in a platonic relationship. “We are friends,” Zendaya confirmed to Variety in August 2018. “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

The rumored new couple is set to costar in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was originally scheduled for a July 2021 release. It has since been pushed to December 2021.