There is one thing Zendaya‘s fans consistently want to know about her — is she single? She’s been romantically linked to her Spiderman costar Tom Holland, actor Jacob Elordi and musician Trevor Jackson, but the actress always keeps her dating life very low-key.

The Greatest Showman actress seemingly confirmed her romance with Tom after years of speculation when the two were photographed kissing in his car while stopped at a red light in Los Angeles on July 1.

The costars were first romantically linked in 2017, but at the time, they both stated their relationship was strictly platonic.

“He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends,” the Euphoria actress told Variety in 2017. “This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There [are] very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

In 2018, Zendaya’s pal Skai Jackson‘s mom, Kiya Cole, raised eyebrows when she said the Dune actress and Cherry actor were an item “on the low for a while” while commenting on an Instagram post from Just Jared. However, shortly after, Tom called Zendaya his “mate” in a friendly social media post.

That being said, the Avengers: Endgame actor has a lot of admiration for Zendaya, naming her and Robert Downy Jr. as his top two acting mentors. “She was so helpful in the process of my life changing because — not only are you making big films and you’re traveling the world — but everyone starts to know who you are,” the Uncharted actor told Backstage in February 2021. “And you have to behave differently. You have a responsibility to kind of uphold this idea of being a role model to young kids. And, arguably, she’s the best at that. You can’t really find anything against Zendaya, she’s kind of like the perfect person.”

Zendaya keeping her romance with Tom completely out of the spotlight should come as no surprise considering she previously admitted to having a secret boyfriend for four years.

Although the former Disney Channel actress did not disclose her ex’s name, she opened up about their breakup on her app in 2017. “Y’all know I’m not shy about telling you I went through a bad breakup last year. I’m hella over that but trust, it wasn’t easy,” she said at the time. “Here’s how I got through it … I started forcing myself to have a lot more fun. I tried new things — going out and just doing more stuff.” Fans have hypothesized her longtime beau was actually Trevor after the pair met in 2013 on the set of his music video for “Like We Grown.”

Her advice when it comes to cutting ties with a former flame? Move on! “I got rid of old text messages, pictures and their clothing I still had,” she continued. “You don’t hang on to old Band-Aids. Throw that in the trash! You have to get rid of everything associated with them. It’s best to get rid of their number. Or if you can’t quite let go, at least change the title of their name in your phone.”

