The Most Surprising Celebrity Couples of 2021 So Far — Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles and More!

Finding love! Many surprising celebrity couples popped up in 2021, and the year just started. From romances that turned serious to dating situations that brought drama, fans were shocked by some of these relationships.

One of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, Michael B. Jordan, went off the market this year when he went Instagram official with model Lori Harvey in January after months of speculation. The pair flaunted their love during a beachy getaway, and needless to say, they made the world jealous of their love.

The Just Mercy actor actually hasn’t publicly dated many women, despite his A-list status and being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. Michael admitted there are plenty of “options” for him during an interview with GQ in November 2018, but “the nuance of dating” has not been the same since he found fame.

“My career is awesome. It is going great. There’s other places in my life that I’m f–king lacking at,” the Creed actor explained at the time. “I’m very mature and advanced in a lot of areas of life. Dating may not be one of ’em. My personal life is not. I don’t really know what dating is.”

Another surprising hunk who made headlines this year for a new romance was Harry Styles. Photos surfaced on January 4 that showed the “Sign of the Times” singer holding hands with Olivia Wilde as they attended a wedding together. The Tron: Legacy actress is the director of the upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, in which the former One Direction singer is signed on as a lead actor.

The Booksmart director’s new romance comes after she and longtime fiancé Jason Sudeikis announced their split after seven years together in early 2020. They share two children, son Otis and daughter Daisy.

A source told Us Weekly Olivia and Harry “were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge” after photos of the two started circulating.

“They were very careful about it and even sleuth-y at times, although the small group of people who were on-set with them every day eventually figured it out,” the source added.

While the relationships above definitely surprised fans, there were a lot more hot, new romances in 2021. Keep scrolling to see all the celebrity couples this year so far!