A-list heartthrob! Michael B. Jordan has been Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor for years and was even named People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2020. He surprisingly keeps his romantic life extremely low-key.

In November 2020, the Black Panther actor said he was “single” during an interview with People but teased romance rumors with Lori Harvey two months later. He and the model both shared cozy Instagram photos together on January 10, 2021.

That being said, Michael has been open about wanting to walk down the aisle with someone special someday. “Having people who are married around me, a running theme is ‘You know when you know,'” the Just Mercy star told the publication at the time. “And it’s one of the most frustrating things to hear as somebody who’s single. I kind of thought I knew four or five times, and that didn’t really work out too well for me.”

However, the Hardball actor acknowledged his exploding career makes the idea of settling down difficult. “[I have] that faith that one day, yes, I want children. I want a wife,” he added. “It’s kind of tough right now when I guess my first choice is always work. But having a family is definitely important.”

The California native detailed what he’s looking for in a romantic partner, which included someone who could handle his hectic life in the spotlight. Michael said he wants someone with “a sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship — it’s really not. Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list,” he noted.

Funny enough, Michael didn’t set out to become an A-list actor. “It wasn’t something that I always wanted to do. But like a lot of kids, you know, I didn’t know what I wanted to be. And modeling, acting, it got me out of school early, got me a chance to go into the city, so I was all into that,” he told NJ.com in 2015.

These days, he has a seriously impressive resumé and launched his own production company, Outlier Society, that has a strong focus on cast and crew diversity.

“I want to create projects for Brad Pitt, but at the same time, I want to be able to create a movie for Will Smith or Denzel [Washington] or Lupita [Nyong’o] or Tessa [Thompson]. It’s gonna be eclectic,” he explained to Vanity Fair in 2018 about his company. “It’s gonna be animation. It’s gonna be non-scripted. It’s gonna be digital. It’s gonna be film, television. It’s gonna be video games.”

Although Michael is fully focused on his career, it appears he’s had *some* time for love. Keep scrolling to see his dating history!