This circle is small, y’all! Kylie Jenner was spotted leaving love for ex-BFF Jordyn Woods‘ friend Normani on one of her latest Instagram posts — and needless to say, the former Fifth Harmony member looked totally gorgeous. The KUWTK star, 21, left fire and zany face emojis on Normani’s page on February 7.

In the photo, the 23-year-old rocked a gorgeous bejeweled teal dress with matching eye makeup and a long braid. Her hair was even embellished with moons and all-seeing eyes. All in all, the ‘fit was absolutely stunning so it makes sense that the makeup mogul would leave love for Jordy’s close pal.

Instagram

In fact, she wasn’t the only celeb to gush over the look in the comments section. “Go off!!!!” Hailey Baldwin‘s stylist, Maeve Reilly, wrote, while Ming Lee Simmons chimed in, “OMG A WHOLE MERMAID.” Justine Skye also raved, “OH WOW THERE SHE ISSSSSSSS!!!!!” And, of course, Lori Harvey showed love, too. “Sisssss stopppp it right neowwww [sic] !!!” she wrote, adding two heart-eyed and seven fire emojis.

It’s almost been a full year since Kylie and Jordyn had a falling out over the bombshell cheating scandal with big sis Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson. However, Kylie definitely still seems friendly with a lot of the mutual friends she and Jordy shared before their friendship’s demise.

All in all, the brunette beauty looked beautiful — and we could see why Kylie felt compelled to acknowledge that. Jordyn, 22, spent some time in Jamaica with Normani and Lori, 23, in mid-January, so we do know those ladies are tight. But Jordyn recently told Life & Style exclusively that she’s not interested in any drama in the new year, so it seems like everything’s cool amongst friends.

“Ultimately just good health, good vibes, good friends, positivity,” she explained about what she’s hoping for this year. “We’re going to kick 2020’s butt — new decade, new energy … Just having a good time and being happy and having fun ultimately. Just make sure you have fun in everything you do so when you work your butt off, it doesn’t feel like work.”