She Loves to Bare It All! Heidi Klum’s Sexiest Topless Photos Prove She Loves to Free the Nipple

No shame in her au naturel game! Heidi Klum‘s European sensibility has proved time and again that she’s not afraid to show off her body by going topless. The America’s Got Talent judge has plenty of bikini bottoms, but rarely wears tops when she’s on vacation.

Heidi’s lack of inhibition about being topless or naked started from a very young age when she was a girl growing up in Germany.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” she told Ocean Drive magazine in November 2016. “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

Heidi went on to reveal that she’s all about live and let live when it comes to others seeing her private parts.

“Everyone should do what they want to do, [even if it’s] thigh-high stockings and a garter belt that shows a little bit when you sit at the dinner table,” she continued. “I don’t think that’s vulgar. I feel comfortable and don’t care if someone sees my nipples necessarily — it’s okay to see the nipple!”

That same year, she told People she’s still going to feel free when it comes to showing her body at any age. “With style and clothes and swimsuits or lingerie, it doesn’t change with age. I love fashion and I love showing off my feminine assets. I still feel sexy and I want to look sexy and so it doesn’t matter that I’m 43 instead of 25,” Heidi explained to the publication.

“I’m also probably going to be the girl on the beach with no top on when I’m 60. Maybe my stomach and my boobs are not going to be the same way they are now. But it’s just who I am. I am more of a free person. I’m more nudist that way. I’m fearless. I don’t think that will change. I’m gonna be that 60-year-old woman lying on the beach with just my bottoms on.”

Heidi has already proved in so many vacation photos she’s shared on Instagram or been captured by the paparazzi that she’s her happiest when she’s topless.

“You don’t have to hide yourself under a tent just because you don’t have skin like a 20-year-old anymore. I feel comfortable in my skin. But who knows? Maybe that will change in 20 years. But I feel like you have to just be open and have fun with it. Especially now — anything goes,” the Making the Cut host added.

Scroll down to see Heidi’s most incredible and “fearless” topless pictures.