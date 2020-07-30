The ACE Family is one of the most well-off households out there! Dad Austin McBroom and mom Catherine Paiz have made a name for themselves with their incredibly popular family-friendly YouTube channel — but how much do the parents of three have in the bank? Their combined net worths add up to an estimated $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

You might be wondering how the content creator couple amassed so much coin in a mere four years documenting their lives online … so here’s a breakdown.

Austin and Catherine Are Worth $2 Million Each

The former basketball player, 28, has a solid fortune without his wife, 29, as she does without him. Both parties are each worth an estimated $2 million apiece through their successes.

Their YouTube Following Is Insane

The proud parents started documenting their life together in 2016, and as their channel grew, so did their family. Fans loved seeing their day-to-day life with daughters Elle and Alaia. Currently, the crew has over 19 million subscribers and nearly 4 billion (yes, with a b) views across all their uploads. According to SocialBlade, their YouTube channel rakes in anywhere from $21,700 to $346,600 a month — and an insane $260,000 to $4.2 million per year.

Additionally, the family most likely has sponsors for their videos, which brings in additional cash flow separate from their ad revenue through views.

Courtesy of Catherine Paiz/instagram

Austin and Catherine Have a Ton of Social Media Followers

The married pair are some of the most ~influential influencers~ out there. Catherine’s Instagram page boasts a whopping 8.1 million followers and her Twitter has a solid 1.7 million followers. Austin’s following is similar, with 7.1 million followers on IG and another 1.7 on Twitter. Even their children’s Instagram accounts have over a million followers.

With this kind of internet popularity, the couple (and their kids) have the opportunity to partner with brands to make paid advertisement posts on their social media accounts.

The ACE Fam Keeps Fans Coming Back and Tuning In

Austin and Catherine revealed the birth of their third child, son Steel, in June 2020 and fans already love the sweet newborn. Catherine kept her pregnancy under wraps until January. “I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “You were the missing puzzle piece, I can’t wait to meet you son.”

It’s clear followers are itching to see what the ACE Family does next — which certainly brings in the dough!