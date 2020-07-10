Instagram

When it comes to house goals, ACE Family’s Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz take the throne. The couple share a gorgeous home in California that is a testament to all their hard work and success, and that can be seen in their house tour video.

If you keep up with the ACE Family, then you probably know Catherine and Austin have moved a few times throughout their YouTube career. When they first created the channel in 2016, they lived in a small apartment with their first child, Elle. From then, they moved three more times until they built their current house, which they consider to be their “forever home.”

Austin and Catherine live with their three children — daughters Elle and Alaïa and son Steel. At the time they moved into their current space, they were a family of 4. However, they expanded their brood when they welcomed Steel in June 2020.

When they uploaded their house tour video in September 2019, Catherine still wasn’t pregnant with baby No. 3. Therefore, we have yet to see what his room will look like.

In fact, it wouldn’t be shocking if they keep Steel’s room low-key for now, especially considering Austin and Catherine are all about surprising fans. For instance, they kept their last pregnancy a secret for the first few months.

“I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world,” Catherine shared on Instagram in January. “You were the missing puzzle piece, I can’t wait to meet you son.”

Austin also gushed about their little one. “Dear son, you have an amazing, strong beautiful mother, a father who will protect you forever and two beautiful loving princesses waiting for you,” he captioned a separate Instagram post at the time.

The couple also kept their baby boy’s name a secret for a while. They revealed his moniker in a video uploaded on July 1. “It’s the completion of our family,” Catherine explained. “It’s the S in Aces.”

We can’t wait to see their kiddos create memories in their gorgeous home. Keep scrolling to see a tour of Catherine and Austin’s house.