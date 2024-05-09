Week of May 12 – May 18. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks).

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

It’s all kicking off this week, so you’ll want to grasp every chance to boost your money or career. Don’t forget your love life, either. You might choose to take the initiative with someone who catches your eye!

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Social media got you down, Gemini? Don’t believe everything you see on Instagram or Facebook. No one’s life is as perfect as they make it seem on there.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

Be sure to keep your eyes and ears open. There may be agendas going on that are not obvious… This shouldn’t be a problem for you, though, as long as you truly believe in what you’re trying to achieve.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re revved up and ready for success, Leo! By focusing on what really matters, you can let go of all the things you don’t need and free up some much-needed space.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

It’s time to start building for the future. Emotional stability is especially important now, so do your best to sort out, or walk away from, unnecessary drama.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A renewed sense of purpose could have you feeling extra ambitious right now. Reach for those work opportunities that suit your style, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You may be finding it challenging to balance your desires with your finances. Listening to your instincts should keep your feet on the ground, helping you to stretch your cash.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With so much to do this week, you’re going to have your hands full, Sagittarius. Just make sure you also rest, rejuvenate and keep those happy thoughts flowing.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Small, measured steps are better than big leaps. Give yourself a chance to think things through before making a rash decision, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

People are going to be leaning on you for support this week, but don’t forget about your own needs. Especially, because this is when you should be looking out for that big break.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Ready to make a move toward a long-held dream? Your time to shine is here, Pisces, so don’t waste the chance to show everyone what you can accomplish.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

If you’re fed up with the daily grind, you’ll want to find something to put the spring back in to your step.P ick up a new skill or polish an old one.