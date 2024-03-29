Week of March 31 – April 6. By astrologer Josephine Collins (Instagram: @josephinecollinsbooks)

Aries: March 21 – April 19

When the spotlight falls on you, you’ll want to flaunt your skills. Whether it’s making a lasting impression with your fashionista flair or winning top prize in a competition, it should be easy to show others how it’s done.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Quiet time to think through your plans will help reorganize your thoughts and bring fresh inspiration. Also, it’s a fab week to work on building your self-esteem!

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Spontaneous and entertaining, you are fun to be around. Getting along with others should be a breeze now, making it easy to drop an old grievance and move on to greener pastures.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

If the same old stuff is keeping you stuck, you need to make a change. Don’t worry about what anyone else is doing. You are the writer of your own destiny.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your thoughtful mood has you looking more closely at why things are the way they are. If you’re not heading in the right direction, you may want to rethink your plans.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

With your mind focused on creating a more secure and stable future, you’ll want to work out the best route to take. Think of your gut as your personal GPS system.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re in the mood to spoil yourself and enjoy the best life has to offer. This might mean the odd treat here and there, or a major makeover.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You want to do your very best, but as jobs start piling up, things could get hectic. Fitting everything in will require good timing and excellent planning.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your fun-loving side surfaces as you look for satisfying ways to let go of stress. Consider finding a new hobby or interest, one that inspires creativity.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

It’s important to have somewhere you can be yourself. With home and happiness coming under the spotlight, you may feel inspired to clear out the old to make space for the new.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

While you’re at your networking best, it’s not enough to just indulge in chit chat. You want info that can make a real difference.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Material desires become more tempting now, but you’ll want to keep your feet on the ground. When it comes to spending, set a budget and stick to it.