Has Eva Mendes Ever Had Plastic Surgery? See Photos of the Actress Then and Now

Always a stunner! Eva Mendes has been working in the entertainment biz since the mid-90s, but her name was truly put on the map after her role in the 2001 box office hit, Training Day, opposite Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

Since then, she has starred in numerous blockbuster films, including All About the Benjamins, 2 Fast 2 Furious, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Hitch opposite Will Smith, We Own the Night, The Other Guys alongside Mark Walhberg and Will Ferrell, Girl in Progress and of course, The Place Beyond the Pines, where she met longtime partner Ryan Gosling. The pair have been together since 2011 and share two daughters together: Esmeralda, born September 2014 and Amada, born April 2016.

While it’s clear Eva has a stacked resumé, the celebrated actress has shied away from the spotlight ever since 2014’s Lost River, which serves as her last credited movie role as of March 2023, in order to spend more time with her family.

“I never quit acting,” she wrote in an October 2022 Instagram post. “I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would. Also, I was not excited about the stereotypical roles being offered to me at the time. Especially after working on the film Lost River – that was a dream project. That’s a tough act to follow.”

However, just because the mom of two has stepped back from the public eye in recent years doesn’t mean she has escaped plastic surgery rumors. In February 2021, Eva set the record straight after a friend had sent her an article claiming that she “denied plastic surgery accusations” on Instagram after a follower claimed that the award-winning actress was spending less time on social media because she “had work done,” per E! News.

Eva replied in a comment on the since-deleted post, “I’m not sure why I’m answering you but here I go. I’m posting less because I really want to be present for my family. My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done. I’ll do that whenever I please. But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media. So – big shocker – I choose family. Lotsa love to you out there.”

Regardless of when or if the actress decides to go under the knife or get any work done, she’s just as beautiful as ever! Keep scrolling to see photos of Eva Mendes then and now.